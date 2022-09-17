SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself in a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department.

Officers contained the scene and were waiting on The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office swat team to arrive, as of 5:41 a.m.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Officers are asking the public to stay out of the area while they try to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m.
2 juveniles arrested, guns seized in Philip Simmons High School lockdown
A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket.
‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating
Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a...
Charleston Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 pedestrians
Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear explains the reasoning behind the 15 percent property tax...
Moncks Corner property owners to see 15 percent tax increase
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff
A crash late Tuesday night in West Ashley has blocked a portion of Highway 61.
Police investigating West Ashley crash that seriously injured cyclist
Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force...
Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault