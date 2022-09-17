Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department.

Officers contained the scene and were waiting on The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office swat team to arrive, as of 5:41 a.m.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Officers are asking the public to stay out of the area while they try to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

