Reward offered for missing teenager

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing teenager that was last seen at a Summerville high school.

Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt, and white Air Force 1′s. She also had a gray backpack with flowers on it.

CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry is offering a $1,000 reward, plus up to an additional $1,000 for information leading to the location of Pipkin.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.