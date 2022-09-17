SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of...
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of the planes and a third person was found dead in the second aircraft.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say three people are dead after two small airplanes collided in mid-air near Denver.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in the wreckage of one of the planes and a third person was found dead in the second aircraft.

The collision happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

‘The National Transportation Safety Board says in a statement that it is investigating a collision between a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos aircraft near Longmont, Colorado.

Longmont is about 30 miles north of Denver.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m.
2 juveniles arrested, guns seized in Philip Simmons High School lockdown
A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket.
‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a...
Charleston Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 pedestrians
Source: Live 5
FIRST ALERT: Computer models show uncertainty over Fiona’s path next week

Latest News

From centre, anti-clockwise, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise, Zara Tindall,...
Queen’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
The body of a woman was found after a series of mudslides in California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK,...
Woman’s body found buried under debris days after California mudslides
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing...
Reward offered for missing teenager
The body of a woman was found after a series of mudslides in California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK,...
Woman's body found buried under debris days after California mudslides