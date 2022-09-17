Supporting the victims: Palmetto Hope Network’s 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of people walked the Ravenel Bridge on Saturday for the 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence put on by the Palmetto Hope Network.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence has increased in the community.

Palmetto Hope Network says South Carolina ranks #6 on the list of states of men that murder women. The Violence Policy Center says about two women are killed for every one-thousand people, making South Carolina’s death rate more than twice the national average.

Butch Kennedy, the event’s organizer, says walks like this inspire the victims of domestic violence.

“It’s very powerful,” Kennedy said. “The most powerful aspect that I hear from the victims all the time is when they’re walking that bridge and they turn around and they turn back, and they see all the people walking behind them. That means a lot to them, it means the world to them, and I tell everybody as long as Charleston allows us to do this, we’ll continue to do this.”

Palmetto Hope Network says the money raised will help provide services to victims like crisis intervention, emergency motel placement and food and safety planning.

Click here to learn more about Palmetto Hope Network.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.