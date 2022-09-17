Warmer Weekend With Pop-Up Coastal Showers Possible!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Moisture will try to move onshore from the ocean this weekend bringing a mix of sun and clouds with the potential for a few showers, especially along the coast. Overall, most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be breezy at times at the beaches. High pressure moves in for most of the week, bringing with it plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s next week with higher humidity.

TROPICS: We continue to track Tropical Storm Fiona located near the Leeward Islands. Fiona will cross into the Caribbean this weekend and approach the Dominican Republic by early next week. Some minor strengthening is possible this weekend with land interaction perhaps weakening the storm early next week. Regardless, a tropical system is expected to be located near the Bahamas or Turks and Caicos next Tuesday and Wednesday. Fiona could become a hurricane early next week. There’s still a lot of uncertainty with whether this storm with impact the US or not. Some of the models are hinting that it will respond to a weakness in the high to the north and stay out to sea. Fiona is nothing to worry about right now. Stay updated!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 85, Low 68.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 87, Low 68.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 88, Low 69.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High 90, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High 91, Low 72.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High 92, Low 71.

