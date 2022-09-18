1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon shootout at a gas station in Walterboro.

Brandon Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the Pak-a-Sak gas station on Sidneys Road around 5 p.m.

They found a Honda sedan that had crashed into the gas pumps; the driver of the vehicle was critically injured by gunfire.

While investigating the scene, detectives say they found evidence that the sedan and a Dodge Truck were shooting at each other. The Dodge truck had already fled the scene; two occupants in the sedan also fled the scene on foot, according to deputies.

Investigators then got a call about another report of gunfire. They responded to the second location and found no injuries. However, detectives confirmed that the two incidents were related.

Hours later, Brown was identified as the driver of the truck and Aiken as one of the people who left the sedan on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brown and Aiken are currently being held at the Colleton County Detention Center, awaiting their bond hearing. Detectives are still investigating and anticipate more arrests and charges in this case.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this incident, call 843-549-2211 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

