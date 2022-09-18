SC Lottery
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians

Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to...
Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that seriously injured two pedestrians early Friday morning.

Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen.

Officers were called to Meeting and Columbus Streets Friday for a collision where two women were hit by a vehicle they say was driven by Kirby.

Both women were transported to a hospital for serious injuries from the collision.

Police say Kirby then fled the scene.

Kirby was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Police are still trying to locate the vehicle involved with the hit-and-run.

Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that seriously...
Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that seriously injured two pedestrians early Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the investigation is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division at 843-965-4084.

