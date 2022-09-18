SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Suspect arrested in homicide at Georgetown nightclub

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown.

The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road.

One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m.
2 juveniles arrested, guns seized in Philip Simmons High School lockdown
Christopher Elliot McLeod, 24, was charged with aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Georgetown
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the high school late in the school day about...
‘You don’t believe it’s real’: Parents, students react to Philip Simmons lockdowns
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing...
Reward offered for missing teenager
Police say a robbery suspect was killed in a Georgetown officer-involved shooting back in July.
‘You gonna die’: New report details fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Police say they are currently waiting for tow trucks.
FIRST ALERT: I-526W in West Ashley back open after rollover crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Suspect arrested in homicide at Georgetown nightclub
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sweet Tea Festival brings attention to small businesses: ‘It’s their rising moment’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Now Hiring with Ann McGill