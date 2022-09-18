Suspect arrested in homicide at Georgetown nightclub

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown.

The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road.

One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

