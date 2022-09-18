SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks all lanes westbound on Don Holt bridge

The crash was reported around 5:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 5:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon.(SCDOT)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-526 westbound is blocking traffic on the Don Holt bridge.

The crash was reported around 5:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say all lanes near exit 23A are blocked. The details of the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to...
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians
Brandon Brown, 21, (left) is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, (right) is...
1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing...
Reward offered for missing teenager
Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m.
2 juveniles arrested, guns seized in Philip Simmons High School lockdown
Christopher Elliot McLeod, 24, was charged with aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Georgetown

Latest News

Police had placed a tarp around a gazebo across the street from the park. That tarp has since...
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
On Sunday, 375 supporters of Lowcountry Food Bank walked a 5K, learned about areas with food...
Walk to Fight Hunger raises $90,000 for Lowcountry Food Bank
Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to...
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians
Police say they are currently waiting for tow trucks.
FIRST ALERT: I-526W in West Ashley back open after rollover crash