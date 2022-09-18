FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks all lanes westbound on Don Holt bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-526 westbound is blocking traffic on the Don Holt bridge.

The crash was reported around 5:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say all lanes near exit 23A are blocked. The details of the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Crash; I-526 WB: 1 mi W of Exit23A, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 5:09PM. https://t.co/EKFEzkxWCe | 5:12P — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) September 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.