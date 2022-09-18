FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks all lanes westbound on Don Holt bridge
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-526 westbound is blocking traffic on the Don Holt bridge.
The crash was reported around 5:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Troopers say all lanes near exit 23A are blocked. The details of the crash have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Crash; I-526 WB: 1 mi W of Exit23A, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 5:09PM. https://t.co/EKFEzkxWCe | 5:12P— SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) September 18, 2022
