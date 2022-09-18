FIRST ALERT: Rollover crash closes part of I-526W in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 westbound from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Highway is closed because of a rollover crash.

Police say they are currently waiting for tow trucks.

They are also reporting that occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story Check back for updates.

Traffic alert: I526 West is currently closed from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Hwy as crews work to clear a collision involving a rollover. Only minor injuries reported. Officers are awaiting tow trucks. Road is expected to open within the hour. #chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 18, 2022

