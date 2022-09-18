SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Rollover crash closes part of I-526W in West Ashley

Police say they are currently waiting for tow trucks.
Police say they are currently waiting for tow trucks.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says I-526 westbound from Glenn McConnell to Savannah Highway is closed because of a rollover crash.

Police say they are currently waiting for tow trucks.

They are also reporting that occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story Check back for updates.

