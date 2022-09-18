Man arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown Sunday morning.

Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime at a nightclub on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway. Jenerette was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the shooting followed a verbal altercation between the two.

Grant was being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

