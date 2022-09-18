SC Lottery
McCall throws 3 TD passes, Coastal Carolina tops Buffalo

Coastal Carolina improved to 3-0 with a win over Buffalo on Saturday
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw three touchdowns, Coastal Carolina had a key special teams touchdown, and the Chanticleers rallied past Buffalo 38-26 on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to erase what was earlier a 19-14 deficit. Jahmar Brown scooped a fumble by the Buffalo punter and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown to give the Chanticleers the lead at 24-19. McCall added two touchdown passes later in the fourth to help Coastal Carolina (3-0) put the game away.

The Chanticleers piled up 504 yards of offense and faced third down only eight times, converting three. Although Buffalo was 5-for-5 scoring in the red zone, the Bulls struggled on third down (8 of 20) and settled for four field goals by Alex McNulty. Buffalo had 337 yards of offense. Both teams had four turnovers.

Cole Snyder completed 29 of 48 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bulls (0-3).

Coastal Carolina’s Sam Pinckney caught five passes for 103 yards.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

