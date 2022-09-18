SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Payton, James lead Mercer over The Citadel 17-0

The Citadel Football
The Citadel Football(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Fred Payton and Ty James connected for two touchdowns, and Mercer beat The Citadel 17-0 on Saturday night.

Payton threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to James early in the third quarter and a 63-yarder eight minutes later in the Southern Conference opener for Mercer (2-1, 1-0). Payton was 16-of-24 passing for 224 yards. James finished with seven catches for 138 yards receiving. Austin Douglas added 81 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

The Citadel (1-2, 1-1) was held to 151 yards of offense. Peyton Derrick had just 59 yards on 7-of-16 passing.

It was the Bears’ third-straight win in the series.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m.
2 juveniles arrested, guns seized in Philip Simmons High School lockdown
A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket.
‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating
Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
Source: Live 5
FIRST ALERT: Computer models show uncertainty over Fiona’s path next week
Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a...
Charleston Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 pedestrians