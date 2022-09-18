Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is on the scene after they found the body of a dead female at a park.

Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive.

Earlier, police had placed a tarp around a gazebo across the street from the park. That tarp has since come down.

Police Chief LJ Roscoe confirmed where they found the body; however, Roscoe did not release any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.