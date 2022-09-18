Pop-Up coastal showers possible today ahead of a warm week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal showers will be possible again today, but most of the Lowcountry will remain rain-free. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. We’ll get even warmer this week with highs in the low 90s Tuesday through Thursday! Our next front will move through the area late in the week, which should cool us off a bit for the weekend. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 80s by the end of the week.

TROPICS: We continue to track Tropical Storm Fiona located south of Puerto Rico. Fiona will travel through the NE Caribbean and will approach the Dominican Republic by early next week. Some minor strengthening is possible but with land interaction perhaps weakening the storm early next week. Regardless, a tropical system is expected to be located near the Bahamas or Turks and Caicos next Tuesday and Wednesday. Fiona could become a hurricane early next week with winds over 100 mph. Most of the models have come into agreement that the storm will respond to a weakness in the high to the north and stay out to sea. Fiona is nothing to worry about right now.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. An Isolated Coastal Shower. High 86, Low 69.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 88, Low 68.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High 90, Low 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High 91, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High 92, Low 71.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85, Low 65.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.