RiverDogs look to repeat as Carolina League champions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) host the Lynchburg Hillcats (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in game one of the best-of-three league championship series.

The RiverDogs swept the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to claim the South Division title and Lynchburg took down Fredericksburg in the decisive game three of the North Division finals on Friday.

RiverDogs-Lynchburg Season Series in 2022: Overall: RiverDogs 6, Lynchburg 6. At The Joe: RiverDogs 3, Lynchburg 3.

Two-Year Turnaround: When the RiverDogs became an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays prior to the 2021 regular season, they featured an all-time franchise record that was 100 games below .500 and never won a championship. After two seasons and 252 games with the Rays, they have improved to just 12 games below .500. The 2021 team set a franchise record for winning percentage and this year’s club set the standard for wins. The 2021 RiverDogs claimed a championship for the first time in team history and are two wins away from repeating this season.

Caminero in the Clutch: 19-year-old Junior Caminero lived up to his prospect status in the opening series of the postseason. He went 4-4 with a double and three runs batted in during game one and followed that up with a 2-5 showing in game two. Caminero was acquired by the Rays in a trade with Cleveland in November of 2021 and will be facing several former teammates.

The full game notes packet is attached. All gameday information, including lineups and rosters, is updated daily and available at https://www.milb.com/charleston/team/riverdogs-press-box.

