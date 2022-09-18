Troopers: 1 dead after ATV overturns into Orangeburg Co. creek

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle.

It happened on US 301 around 10 a.m.

A Polaris side-by-side ATV was traveling south in the median of US 301, according to Master Trooper David Jones. The vehicle then overturned into a creek, Jones said.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

