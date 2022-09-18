Walk to Fight Hunger raises $90,000 for Lowcountry Food Bank

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank Walk to Fight Hunger raised $90,000 to people fighting food insecurity this year.

Lowcountry Food Bank serves ten coastal counties of South Carolina and helps fight hunger by distributing food to more than 250 partner agencies, including on-site meal programs, homeless shelters and emergency food pantries.

On Sunday, 375 supporters of Lowcountry Food Bank walked a 5K, learned about areas with food insecurities and participated in a day of fun activities at Wannamaker Park in North Charleston.

Alexis Barbalace, the development officer for Lowcountry Food Bank, says this event is important for the community and gives kids the chance to learn about food insecurity.

“11.4% of our neighbors are food insecure, meaning they don’t have access to a daily meal,” Barbalace said. “And so, it’s very important to raise awareness about this issue and that is what the Lowcountry Food Bank does as well as, of course, provide nutritious food to our neighbors who are experiencing that food insecurity.”

Eric Vanscoik is a top donor for Lowcountry Food Bank and the leader of the walk. He says he wears a different food costume when raising money at the organization’s events.

“Nobody has their best ideas or lives their best life on an empty stomach,” Vanscoik said. “And I think getting the whole community lifted up starts with everybody being able to have safe, regular access to nutritious food.”

Barbalace says Lowcountry Food Bank has set a high goal for next year and hopes they can beat it again.

