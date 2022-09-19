SC Lottery
1 in custody after Summerville bank robbery

Authorities said one person is in custody after a bank robbery in Summerville.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said one person is in custody after a bank robbery in Summerville.

The Summerville Police Department said officers responded to the First Citizen’s Bank on Old Trolley Road Monday morning for a bank robbery.

Officers say they were able to take the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

