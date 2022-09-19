Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High School on Friday.

The students are 16 and 17 years old, an incident report states. Their names were not released because of their age. A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges the teens are currently facing.

A school resource officer, acting on a tip that a student brought a gun to a football game the week prior, notified school administrators, who conducted a search of that student, Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

“During the search, a handgun was recovered from the student’s bookbag,” she said.

Administrators learned that two more students also possibly had handguns in their possession, she said.

“School administration located a second student that was mentioned and upon doing the administrative search, two more handguns were recovered from him,” Drayton said.

The student ran from the office and forced a school lockdown until he was taken into custody, deputies say. The third student was signed out of school early that day and was not on campus, deputies say.

Deputies responded to that students home and made contact with his guardian and say they determined he did not have access to weapons.

One of the handguns recovered was previously reported stolen through the Summerville Police Department, Drayton said.

The teens were taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, Drayton said.

