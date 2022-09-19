Classroom Champions: Charleston Co. math and science teacher wants Lego sets for students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Media specialist Eddie Crook is always looking outside of the box to help her more than 225 students at Julian Mitchell math and science learn.

She says her Title I school prides itself on offering an environment where students can creatively express and explore storytelling and math concepts and investigate their ideas.

For her Donor’s Choose project Crook is asking for two Lego brick sets that can help her students with fine motor skill development as well as two Lego education people and animal sets.

″I want to incorporate them cross-curricular with using in math and primary students can count them and older students can use them in multiplication,” Crook said.

She says her scholars can also use LEGOs to make stop motion videos and incorporate ideas to explore math, language arts, and science.

“Using a tactile approach and making learning fun because play is the work of a child and that’s what I want to make sure that when they are coming to the library that’s exploration time and working on social and emotional skills,” Crook said.

Crooks Donor’s Choose project is entitled Lego’s for the win!

The project still needs $429 dollars to be fully funded for this Charleston county Julian Mitchell Math and Science educator.

You can help this school by clicking right here and becoming a Classroom Champion.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

