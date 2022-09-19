SC Lottery
Colleton Co. deputies arrest 2, seize $500K+ in drugs

Salvador Hernandez Sainz, 22, of Sinola, Mexico; and Ayon Orlando Jr., 21, of Thermal, California, were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said an overnight traffic stop on I-95 led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of more than a half-million dollars in illegal drugs.

Salvador Hernandez Sainz, 22, of Sinola, Mexico; and Ayon Orlando Jr., 21, of Thermal, California, were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl.

The two were arrested during a traffic stop just after midnight on Wednesday, deputies said.

Deputies stopped a Jeep Patriot near the Highway 63 exit at mile marker 53 and a nearby K-9 officer alerted to the positive odor of drugs, investigators said. Law enforcement then conducted a search on the vehicle, discovering “aftermarket modifications with hidden compartments,” deputies said.

During the search, law enforcement uncovered and seized 15 vacuum-sealed packages hidden inside the SUV. The sheriff’s office said the packaged contained an estimated six kilos of cocaine, two kilos of Fentanyl, and seven pounds of methamphetamine.

The confiscated drugs’ street value was estimated at more than $500,000.

The traffic stop was part of a partnership with the State Law Enforcement Division to conduct traffic stops along I-95 to help stop the flow of illegal drugs, deputies said in a Facebook post.

Both Sainz and Orlando were booked into the Colleton County Detention Center.

