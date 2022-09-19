Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road reopened after crash
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road has reopened after a Monday crash.
The crash closed Dorchester Road just after 11:15 a.m.
The North Charleston Police Department tweeted about the accident around 11:15 a.m.
There was no immediate word on the number of vehicles involved or any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
