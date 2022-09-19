SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man charged in deadly Berkeley County shooting

Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.(Hill-Finklea Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Friday night shooting that left one person dead.

Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Deputies say the shooting happened Friday at a home on Open Door Lane where the shooting was reported. Authorities found the shooting victim outside the home and they provided first aid until Berkeley County EMS arrived.

A witness told deputies Jackson was still on the scene and deputies say he surrendered to them.

The Berkeley County Coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

Jackson was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police had placed a tarp around a gazebo across the street from the park. That tarp has since...
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to...
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians
Brandon Brown, 21, (left) is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, (right) is...
1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout
Rich and Darling Campbell continue to search for their missing daughter over a month after her...
‘I just need to know if she’s safe’: Parents of missing teen continue to search for answers
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing...
Reward offered for missing teenager

Latest News

Authorities said one person is in custody after a bank robbery in Summerville.
1 in custody after Summerville bank robbery
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence, burglary
A portion of Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road has reopened after a Monday crash.
Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road reopened after crash