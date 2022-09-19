Man charged in deadly Berkeley County shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Friday night shooting that left one person dead.

Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Deputies say the shooting happened Friday at a home on Open Door Lane where the shooting was reported. Authorities found the shooting victim outside the home and they provided first aid until Berkeley County EMS arrived.

A witness told deputies Jackson was still on the scene and deputies say he surrendered to them.

The Berkeley County Coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

Jackson was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

