SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man gets life in prison for murder of woman found buried in his backyard, officials say

Phillip York, 56, will spend life in prison for the murder of 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard.
Phillip York, 56, will spend life in prison for the murder of 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A Mississippi man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a Florida woman found buried in his backyard.

Phillip York, 56, was set to go to trial Monday but at the last minute decided to plead guilty, officials said.

York admitted to killing 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard, who investigators say he met online. In February 2020, Willard was found buried in the backyard of York’s home in St. Martin. The state medical examiner said she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

York was charged with first-degree murder and possession of weapon by a convicted felon. While he was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge, he also received a 10-year sentence for the possession charge, which will run concurrent with the life sentence.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police had placed a tarp around a gazebo across the street from the park. That tarp has since...
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to...
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians
Summerville High School was placed on a lockdown Monday morning after a possible threat from a...
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
Rich and Darling Campbell continue to search for their missing daughter over a month after her...
‘I just need to know if she’s safe’: Parents of missing teen continue to search for answers
Brandon Brown, 21, (left) is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, (right) is...
1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout

Latest News

The state released results for Ready to Work and End-of-Course Examination Program assessment...
‘Significant work to be done’: SC Dept. of Education releases college, career assessments
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High...
Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school
Authorities said one person is in custody after a bank robbery in Summerville.
Summerville Police arrest suspect in bank robbery
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed