Man pointed rifle at Colleton Co. deputy before officer-involved-shooting, report says

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSONBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigative report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shows a Jacksonboro man pointed a rifle at the Colleton County Sheriff’s deputy before the deputy fatally shot him.

The incident happened back on May 1, when Cpl. Jacob Scott and another deputy were sent to do a health and welfare check on 55-year-old Jerry Crosby. Investigators said Crosby’s wife received text messages that concerned her and called 911 because she felt he may have attempted to harm himself.

When he got there, Scott found a table with a notebook, white pills, and a cell phone on a porch.

The new SLED report states that once Scott made contact with Crosby, Crosby grabbed a rifle and pointed it at Scott. That’s when Scott fired his weapon at Crosby, striking him several times.

Scott rendered aid and called EMS to the scene. Crosby was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Scott was placed on paid administrative leave while SLED was investigating.

SLED found there was insufficient evidence to charge the deputy.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said Scott will be returning to full detail.

