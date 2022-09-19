SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Missing hiker found dead in Nevada

Missing hiker Rock Stanley
Missing hiker Rock Stanley(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CHARLESTON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man who went missing while hiking in Nevada was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups.

Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. hiking at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker.

A family member posted in a Facebook group dedicated to finding Stanley that he was found, and they were awaiting official identification. Red Rock Search and Rescue, who discovered Stanley’s body, offered their sympathies to the family.

KVVU spoke with Stanley’s son Ken Stanley a week after his father went missing.

“You never anticipate something like this, it’s like watching a movie it happens to other people. This kind of stuff never happens to us,” Ken Stanley said.

Ken Stanley said his father lived a very full life, having spent decades as a Marine, receiving the Meritorious Honor Award for his service, and spending 36 years as a teacher and coach in Texas.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police had placed a tarp around a gazebo across the street from the park. That tarp has since...
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to...
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians
Brandon Brown, 21, (left) is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, (right) is...
1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout
Rich and Darling Campbell continue to search for their missing daughter over a month after her...
‘I just need to know if she’s safe’: Parents of missing teen continue to search for answers
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing...
Reward offered for missing teenager

Latest News

Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Man charged in deadly Berkeley County shooting
There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time,...
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico
Authorities said one person is in custody after a bank robbery in Summerville.
1 in custody after Summerville bank robbery
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker