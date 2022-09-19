Monday showers to give way to mid-week heat and late week cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trough of low pressure off of our coastline will slowly pull away today leading to drier weather over the next 24 hours. We still expect a few passing showers/downpours today, especially near the coast, under a partly cloudy sky. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Dry weather is expected tonight and for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be heating up over the next couple days with low 90s starting Tuesday through Thursday. Thursday is the first day of Fall but it won’t feel like it until Friday. A cold front comes through the area Thursday dropping the temps from the low 90s Thursday to near 80 degrees on Friday. Morning low temperatures will be the coolest on Saturday when we’ll drop into the mid to upper 50s inland, mid 60s at the beaches. A true taste of Fall is on the way!

TROPICS: Hurricane Fiona made landfall near Punta Cana, Dominican Republic early Monday morning. Fiona will pull away from the DR later today and will strengthen further as it brushes the Turks and Caicos on the way north in the Atlantic. Fiona is forecast to become a major hurricane and could come close to Bermuda later this week. Swell from Fiona begins to reach our coast over the next couple of days with a moderate risk of rip currents beginning today and a high risk likely by Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers. High 87.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 92.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 80.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 83.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 86.

