Organization hosting veterans resource fair ahead of hiring events

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A local employment agency is helping prepare veterans to re-enter the workforce.

SC Works is hosting a free veteran resource fair on Monday ahead of some upcoming hiring events they’re hosting in celebration of Workforce Development Month.

Kalen Milford, the Business Services Coordinator at SC Works, said today’s event will help veterans with resume writing, job searching, applying for unemployment benefits and more.

The job fair starts at 10 a.m. Monday morning at the Berkeley County Veterans Affairs office located at 212 Oakley Plantation Drive in Moncks Corner.

Milford said every veteran is welcome and encouraged to participate.

He said some veterans that have been in the service for a while haven’t had to apply or interview for jobs for years, which is why refreshers like this are so important.

“It’s really just a refresher on civilian life, and making those connections to apply for jobs, to return for the workforce coming out of the military,” Milford said.

The resource fair today is in preparation for their Military Community Hiring Event coming up on Wednesday.

