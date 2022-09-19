Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon while they closed off access to a nearby pier.

Police Inspector Don Calabrese said police closed off the pier at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park shortly before 3 p.m. during an investigation.

Authorities reopened the pier shortly after 6 p.m.

Calabrese said the investigation is ongoing but the preliminary information indicated no foul play was involved.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

