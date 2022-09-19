Police release surveillance photos of possible hit-and-run witness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released photos Monday afternoon of a man they believe may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday.

The man has what police call “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm.

Police believe the man was inside the vehicle involved in the collision that happened at approximately 1:55 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Meeting and Columbus Streets.

Police say there are no warrants for this man. Investigators are trying to find him for questioning.

The crash sent two women to the hospital with serious injuries.

Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning in connection with the incident.

Kirby was being held in the Al Cannon Center.

Police said they were still working to find the vehicle involved.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.

