SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police release surveillance photos of possible hit-and-run witness

Charleston Police say they are trying to find this man, who they believe is a possible witness...
Charleston Police say they are trying to find this man, who they believe is a possible witness to a hit and run that sent two women to the hospital last Friday.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released photos Monday afternoon of a man they believe may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday.

The man has what police call “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm.

Police believe the man was inside the vehicle involved in the collision that happened at approximately 1:55 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Meeting and Columbus Streets.

Police say there are no warrants for this man. Investigators are trying to find him for questioning.

The crash sent two women to the hospital with serious injuries.

Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning in connection with the incident.

Kirby was being held in the Al Cannon Center.

Police said they were still working to find the vehicle involved.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police had placed a tarp around a gazebo across the street from the park. That tarp has since...
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to...
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians
Summerville High School was placed on a lockdown Monday morning after a possible threat from a...
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
Rich and Darling Campbell continue to search for their missing daughter over a month after her...
‘I just need to know if she’s safe’: Parents of missing teen continue to search for answers
Brandon Brown, 21, (left) is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, (right) is...
1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout

Latest News

Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon...
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
Media specialist Eddie Crook is always looking outside of the box to help her more than 225...
Classroom Champions: Charleston Co. math and science teacher wants Lego sets for students
Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High...
Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. deputies charge 2 students after guns found at high school