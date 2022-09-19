Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence, burglary

The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man wanted for domestic violence and burglary.
The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man wanted for domestic violence and burglary.(Charleston Police Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man wanted for domestic violence and burglary.

Police say 39-year-old Deangelo Tucker is wanted for second-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary for incidents that occurred in downtown Charleston.

Tucker is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

