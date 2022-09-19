SC Lottery
S.C. gas prices fall more than 6 cents over past week

Prices in the Palmetto State are 23.1 cents lower than a month ago and 29.2 cents higher than one year ago.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 6.2 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.20, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.84 on Sunday while the most expensive was selling for $4.75, a difference of $1.91.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 23.1 cents lower than a month ago and 29.2 cents higher than one year ago.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $3.04 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 3.9 cents last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon as of Monday morning. The national average is down 25.7 cents from a month ago and stands 45.9 higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The diesel price also fell over the last week by 7 cents bringing the national average under $5 to $4.93 per gallon.

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018′s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”

