SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning

Summerville High School was placed on a lockdown Monday morning after a possible threat from a...
Summerville High School was placed on a lockdown Monday morning after a possible threat from a community member, school officials said.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Summerville High School said the school was placed on lockdown Monday morning because of a possible threat from a community member.

The school’s administration said they notified the Summerville Police Department of the possible threat around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

“Summerville Police Department investigated the threat and helped determine it would be appropriate for SHS to continue with our school day in a secured hold with an increased police presence,” officials said in a release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police had placed a tarp around a gazebo across the street from the park. That tarp has since...
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to...
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians
Brandon Brown, 21, (left) is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, (right) is...
1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout
Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding a missing...
Reward offered for missing teenager

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man wanted for domestic violence and burglary.
Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence, burglary
A local employment agency is helping prepare veterans to re-enter the workforce.
Organization hosting veterans resource fair ahead of hiring events
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Organization hosting veterans resource fair ahead of hiring events
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘I just need to know if she’s safe’: Parents of missing teen continue to search for answers