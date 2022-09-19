Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Summerville High School said the school was placed on lockdown Monday morning because of a possible threat from a community member.

The school’s administration said they notified the Summerville Police Department of the possible threat around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

“Summerville Police Department investigated the threat and helped determine it would be appropriate for SHS to continue with our school day in a secured hold with an increased police presence,” officials said in a release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.