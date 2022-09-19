Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Summerville High School said the school was placed on lockdown Monday morning because of a possible threat from a community member.
The school’s administration said they notified the Summerville Police Department of the possible threat around 9:45 a.m. Monday.
“Summerville Police Department investigated the threat and helped determine it would be appropriate for SHS to continue with our school day in a secured hold with an increased police presence,” officials said in a release.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
