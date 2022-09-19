Taylor named to new role for Orangeburg Co. Schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former County School District’s chief of staff has a new role with the Orangeburg County School District, a news release states.

Dr. Erica Taylor has been named the assistant superintendent for communications, business and communications for the district, a news release states.

The 20-year education communications veterans will be leading the communications and technology program of work for the district.

“Dr. Taylor’s extensive experiences cover a gamut of Communications, from community partnerships to fundraising, grant writing, and public relations,” Orangeburg County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “Additionally, her work history in public schools is impeccable and her leadership throughout the state in K-12 and post-secondary education is second to none.”

She is set to begin in her new role on Oct. 4.

Taylor served the Charleston County School District for nearly 10 years, most recently as the district’s chief of staff. But she was terminated from that position in August by Superintendent Don Kennedy in what he called a “restructuring effort.”

Taylor filed a lawsuit against the district late last month, saying there was no provision in her contract about a restructure as an agreed-upon term to end it.

