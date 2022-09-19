SC Lottery
Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at SC State’s Fall Convocation

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in South Carolina Tuesday for South Carolina State University’s fall convocation.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in South Carolina Tuesday for South Carolina State University’s fall convocation.

The vice president will address students and faculty at the university and “welcome SC State’s largest freshman class in 15 years.”

“South Carolina State University is honored to welcome Vice President Harris back to our campus,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “Her visit is a golden opportunity for our students to hear directly from the highest-ranking woman in this nation’s history. Her achievements are motivational for all of us at SC State, especially for our young minority women.”

Harris also visited the university in 2019 while on the campaign trail.

School officials say attendance for the event will be limited to students, staff and invited guests.

“Coming on the heels of President Joe Biden’s address to graduates at our Commencement last December, Vice President Harris’s visit is another milestone in SC State’s rich history. This is truly a special time to be a Bulldog,” Conyers said.

In December, President Joe Biden delivered the commencement speech to graduates of the university.

