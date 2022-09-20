Beaufort County settles lawsuit alleging exploitation of disabled workers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused the county’s Department of Special Needs of exploiting disabled workers and unfair business practices.

The owner of a cleaning company filed the suit and will receive $83,000 from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund, according to court documents.

The man filed the suit claiming the department was scheming to make money off of disabled adults. The lawsuit alleged that the county’s Department of Special Needs proposed that the adults, who are under the care of the county, would work for his company for less than minimum wage – sometimes between only $1 and $3 an hour.

The company owner decided he was not comfortable with that business practice and questioned if the wages were even legal. He refused to participate in the idea.

Soon after, the man claims the county retaliated against him, by employing the disabled adults through what he called a “questionable process” and canceling his longstanding cleaning contracts for government buildings.

He alleged that his business lost revenue and reputation after he refused to participate in the plan.

