Charleston, Berkeley Counties need workers for November election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the November election less than two months away, Charleston and Berkeley Counties are still looking to recruit people to become poll workers.

“Nationwide there has been a decrease in the amount of poll workers that have been signing up to work elections,” Charleston County Board of Elections Executive Director Isaac Cramer said.

Charleston County typically needs around 1,500 poll workers. Currently, they have about 1,200.

“You’re investing in your civic responsibility to ensure that your right to vote is preserved and people have the ability to go vote at their polling locations,” Cramer said. “Our poll workers are vital to the democratic process. Without them, we can’t hold elections.”

Cramer says this year, there will be more protections for poll workers and more guidance from the state election commission so he’s expecting a “positive” response in November. Those protections include meeting with law enforcement to ensure they have proper security plans and involving the FBI, the State Law Enforcement Division, and Homeland Security.

“There are threats, there’s harassment that is going every single day across the country and we’re observing that, and we know it could happen here,” Cramer said.

To become a poll worker in Charleston County, you must be a registered voter and at least age 16. Poll workers in Charleston County are paid $200, but you must undergo training.

Click here for more information on becoming a poll worker in Charleston County.

Click here for more information on becoming a poll worker in Berkeley County.

Berkeley County is also looking for poll workers.

“People move away, we have new people coming, some of our poll workers have moved on, others have passed away, or some just no longer desire to be poll workers so we’re always looking for individuals that would be willing to work the polls,” Rose Brown, the director of voter registration and elections for Berkeley County, said.

Poll workers are compensated $160 and you must be a registered voter and over 16 years old. You must attend training beforehand.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and Brown wants to remind Lowcountry residents to go to scvotes.gov to update your voter registration or register to vote. The deadline to register to vote is 30 days before election day.

“It’s just your civic duty to register and vote because they’re individuals that we elect, and the questions that are on the ballot affect each of our daily lives, so you want to be a part of that election process so please everyone just exercise your right to vote,” Brown said.

Dorchester County election officials said they have confirmed all the poll workers needed for November.

