SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

City of Beaufort agrees to participate in affordable housing trust fund

Source: Live 5
By Emily Johnson and Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Beaufort has approved supporting a regionwide Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

This comes after two years of meeting to discuss opinions on the lack of affordable housing for low-income families.

The main goal of the trust fund is to create additional workforce jobs and affordable housing units.

Beaufort is contributing just shy of $200,000 this year.

Joining the city in the intergovernmental agreement are Beaufort and Jasper Counties and Hilton Head Island, Port Royal, Bluffton, Hardeeville and Yemassee.

They are in the process of forming a governing board between the regions to bring everyone together for conversations.

Once formed, the governing board will consist of nine members with a representative from each area and an at-large member approved by all jurisdictions. Officials say no elected officials will serve on the board.

The next step of the fund is to get affordable housing out of the ground as quickly as possible.

Mayor Stephen Murray says it is no secret that a lack of attainable housing is a problem in the city of Beaufort and it has been in their strategic plan for several years.

“So the more we can work together, leverage our individual resources, share ideas about how we’re each tackling these things, I think the better off the better off we’re going to be so considering it just made sense to cooperate and regional way, and to create this sort of larger pot of resources that folks will be able to draw from,” Murray said.

The total pledged amount from the various cities throughout the region is $7.2 million over the next ten years.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville High School was placed on a lockdown Monday morning after a possible threat from a...
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon...
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
Police had placed a tarp around a gazebo across the street from the park. That tarp has since...
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
Rich and Darling Campbell continue to search for their missing daughter over a month after her...
‘I just need to know if she’s safe’: Parents of missing teen continue to search for answers
Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to...
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Significant work to be done’: SC Dept. of Education releases college, career assessments
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Nearly 100 companies planning to relocate or expand in SC, commerce chief says
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family of man who died at state prison in Dorchester County to receive settlement
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police release surveillance photos of possible hit-and-run witness
The Dorchester County Elections and Registration Office is hosting voter registration drives on...
Dorchester County Elections Office hosting registration drive