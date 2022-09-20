Defending champion Rory McIlroy commits to THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

RIDGELAND, South Carolina – Tournament officials for THE CJ CUP in South Carolina announced today that reigning three-time FedExCup Champion Rory McIlroy has committed to defend his CJ CUP title, which he won at The Summit Club in Las Vegas in 2021. The 2022 event will be staged at the renowned Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, October 19-23.

THE CJ CUP was launched as Korea’s first official PGA TOUR tournament in 2017 and was played for three consecutive years at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island before being relocated to the U.S. due to the challenges of COVID-19. This will be the first time THE CJ CUP will be played in the Southeast region of the U.S. following the staging of the tournament in Las Vegas, first at Shadow Creek Golf Course in 2020 and The Summit Club last year.

McIlroy’s victory at The Summit Club was his 20th career PGA TOUR title but the first in his season debut. McIlroy went on to win twice more during the 2021-22 season, including at the season-ending TOUR Championship where he claimed a record third FedExCup title.

McIlroy will once again make his season debut at THE CJ CUP, but this time in South Carolina where he will face Congaree Golf Club for the first time. THE CJ CUP in South Carolina marks the second time Congaree has hosted a PGA TOUR event. The club hosted the TOUR’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree in June of 2021, won by South African Garrick Higgo.

“This will be my first time beginning a PGA TOUR season with a title defense, so I will enjoy drawing back on positive memories from 2021,” McIlroy said. “I am really looking forward to seeing what Congaree is all about. From the design of the golf course to the overall player experience, everything I have heard about it from those who played the tournament in 2021 was overwhelmingly positive.”

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina will feature a 78-man field comprised of five players designated by the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), as well as the top-3 available players of Korean nationality from the Official World Golf Ranking as part of CJ Group’s vision to support the development of professional golf in Korea. The remainder of the field will be made up of the leading players from the 2021-22 FedExCup points list and sponsor exemptions. There will be no 36-hole cut.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.