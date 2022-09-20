Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal James Island shooting.
Desmon Latrell Champagne, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime.
On Aug. 20, deputies were called to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive in reference to a shooting.
An affidavit states evidence shows Latrell shot the victim, who has been identified as Trever Heyward, without apparent reason.
Deputies say they found the victim lying on the ground outside a bar with gunshot wounds.
Heyward died at the scene.
Champagne was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
