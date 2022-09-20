SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal James Island shooting.

Desmon Latrell Champagne, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime.

On Aug. 20, deputies were called to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive in reference to a shooting.

An affidavit states evidence shows Latrell shot the victim, who has been identified as Trever Heyward, without apparent reason.

Deputies say they found the victim lying on the ground outside a bar with gunshot wounds.

Heyward died at the scene.

Champagne was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville High School was placed on a lockdown Monday morning after a possible threat from a...
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon...
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
A school bus crashed into a building in North Charleston Tuesday morning.
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Berkeley County shooting
Police had placed a tarp around a gazebo across the street from the park. That tarp has since...
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victim of deadly Berkeley County shooting
A school bus crashed into a building in North Charleston Tuesday morning.
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston