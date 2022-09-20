Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal James Island shooting.

Desmon Latrell Champagne, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime.

On Aug. 20, deputies were called to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive in reference to a shooting.

An affidavit states evidence shows Latrell shot the victim, who has been identified as Trever Heyward, without apparent reason.

Deputies say they found the victim lying on the ground outside a bar with gunshot wounds.

Heyward died at the scene.

Champagne was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

