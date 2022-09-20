SC Lottery
Dorchester County approves spending $4.6M to renovate abandoned building

By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County leaders approved using millions of dollars in coronavirus relief money to create a new campus for the county’s health and human services Monday night.

County Council voted to allocate a total of $5.7 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover projects related to the county’s detention center, public safety, first responders, and health and human services.

The old BI-LO building off 17A near Orangeburg Road has been abandoned for the past several years, with its windows and doors now covered with plywood.

Of that total, around $4.6 million would be used to renovate the old grocery store to house Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Councilmember David Chinnis said the county recently paid $2.9 million in coronavirus relief money to close on the 47,000-square-foot building.

He also said this site was chosen mainly because of the parking space available and easy access to public transportation.

“If they’re not using them because they can’t get to them, because they’re not easy to get somebody to take them from one place to the next place to the next place, this makes fantastic sense to get them to one location, meet all their needs and get back to their family or get back to work,” Chinnis said.

County leaders said they plan to start working on the building by the end of this month and finish the project next summer.

