Dorchester County Elections Office hosting registration drive

The Dorchester County Elections and Registration Office is hosting voter registration drives on Tuesday to help voters register ahead of November's midterm elections.
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - September is National Voter Registration Month, and the South Carolina State Election Commission is encouraging voters to make sure they are registered to vote.

The Dorchester County Elections and Registration Office is hosting voter registration drives on Tuesday to help voters register ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Dorchester County says they will offer a variety of services on top of helping people register to vote. A few of those services include helping people change or confirm their registration information, find their polling place, get information about candidates and more.

Both events, which are co-sponsored by the Summerville Family YMCA, are in Summerville.

The county is reminding voters to bring their driver’s licenses or South Carolina IDs.

Dorchester County voting registration events:

  • Summerville YMCA at the Ponds, 101 Pottery Circle, Summerville, SC 29483, 9 a.m. - noon
  • Summerville Family YMCA, 140 S Cedar St, Summerville, SC 29483, 1 - 4 p.m.

The registration deadline to vote in person in the 2022 General election is Friday, Oct. 7.

