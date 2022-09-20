Family of man who died at state prison in Dorchester County to receive settlement

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State of South Carolina is paying the family of a man who died from an attack in a state prison in Dorchester County after family members filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The state’s Insurance Reserve Fund will pay the family of Matthew Williams Jr. $250,000 in connection with his 2019 death at Lieber Correctional Institution in Dorchester County.

According to an arrest warrant for Marcus Antonio Wright, Wright and Williams were cellmates when they got into a fight in their cell. Williams died after that fight from blunt force trauma to the head, according to a death certificate.

Williams’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging the prison had a history of overcrowding, understaffing and failing to have enough security and supervision for the inmates. Their suit alleged those issues created unsafe conditions inside the facility.

The family said the prison’s actions or inactions constituted gross negligence that led to his injury and subsequent death.

