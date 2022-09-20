FIRST ALERT: Crashes on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge causing delays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two crashes on I-526 are causing major delays Tuesday morning.

The crashes, one eastbound and one westbound, are blocking the left lanes in each direction near the Don Holt bridge.

The crashes have caused drive times between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant to reach more than an hour each way.

Drive times on I-26 eastbound were also high Tuesday morning with drive times from Summerville to downtown Charleston exceeding 100 minutes.

