Hot stretch before a weekend cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Patchy fog and low clouds early will give way to all sunshine and highs in the low 90s this afternoon. Hot weather will be the big story today, tomorrow and on Thursday before our next cold front arrives. That cold front will move through on the first day of fall, Thursday, with lower humidity and cooler temperatures expected for Friday and the weekend. Highs on Friday will struggle to reach 80 degrees with morning lows on Saturday in the mid to upper 50s inland, mid to upper 60s at the coast. A sunny first weekend of Fall is expected with highs in the mid 80s by Sunday afternoon.

TROPICS: Hurricane Fiona is pounding the Turks and Caicos this morning on its way northward as a major hurricane. Fiona will stay well off the east coast of the United States but could pass close to Bermuda later this week. Swell from Fiona will begin impacting our beaches on Wednesday bringing the threat of dangerous surf and rip currents. Elsewhere, a disturbance east of the Caribbean will be watched the rest of this week as it moves through the Caribbean and likely becomes a named storm. Models show the potential for a significant storm to track into the Western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico next week. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Turning Sunny. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 92.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 93.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 80.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 83.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 85.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.