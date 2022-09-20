SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Kai Kroeger named one of Ray’s 8

Kai Kroeger named one of Ray’s 8
Kai Kroeger named one of Ray’s 8(WIS)
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger has been named one of “Ray’s 8″ for his efforts in the Gamecocks’ contest versus Georgia last Saturday, the Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award announced Monday.

Kroeger, a 6-4, 207-pounder from Lake Forest, Ill. had another excellent day against the Bulldogs. The junior who was the Ray Guy National Punter of the Week in Week 1, punted five times for a 44.4-yard average against the Bulldogs, with a long of 54 yards. All five of his punts pinned Geor-gia inside its own 20-yard line. Kroeger also completed a 20-yard pass out of punt formation for a first down. He is now 3-for-3 passing in his career, with all three resulting in first downs, including one touchdown.

Kroeger and the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2 SEC) will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 24, when they host the Charlotte 49ers (1-3, 0-1 Conference USA) in a 7:30 pm contest at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. ESPNU will have the broadcast of the non-conference contest, the first-ever gridiron meeting between South Carolina and Charlotte.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police had placed a tarp around a gazebo across the street from the park. That tarp has since...
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to...
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians
Summerville High School was placed on a lockdown Monday morning after a possible threat from a...
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
Rich and Darling Campbell continue to search for their missing daughter over a month after her...
‘I just need to know if she’s safe’: Parents of missing teen continue to search for answers
Brandon Brown, 21, (left) is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, (right) is...
1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout

Latest News

Clemson defensive tackle Jabriel Robinson poses with fans in the student section at the start...
No. 5 Clemson overcomes slow start to beat La Tech 48-20
VIDEO: The Citadel shut out 17-0 by Mercer
VIDEO: The Citadel shut out 17-0 by Mercer
VIDEO: Coastal moves to 3-0 with win over Buffalo
VIDEO: Coastal moves to 3-0 with win over Buffalo
The Citadel Football
Payton, James lead Mercer over The Citadel 17-0