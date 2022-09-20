SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man who claimed to be African prince convicted of fraud

Daryl Robert Harrison was accused of scamming 14 people out of more than $800,000 by pretending...
Daryl Robert Harrison was accused of scamming 14 people out of more than $800,000 by pretending to be an African prince.(Butler County Jail via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Ohio man who claimed he was an African prince was convicted of fraud by a federal jury Friday.

Daryl Robert Harrison, who went by Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, swindled at least 14 people out of more than $800,000.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Harrison’s stepfather, who is awaiting trial, also is accused of being part of the scam.

Officials said the men claimed to be ministers with Power House of Prayer Ministries, a group that financially supported religious services in Ohio and Colorado.

Prosecutors said Harrison told investors, many of whom were church members, that he was a prince from Ghana with connections to African mining and trucking companies. He claimed they could get a return of up to 33% of their investments in the companies.

The two allegedly used the money for personal expenses, including luxury cars and a house rental.

Harrison’s lawyer was contacted for comment. His stepfather’s lawyer denied his client was involved in the scam.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville High School was placed on a lockdown Monday morning after a possible threat from a...
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
Mount Pleasant Police confirmed they recovered a body from the Cooper River Monday afternoon...
Police recover body from Cooper River after investigation
Police had placed a tarp around a gazebo across the street from the park. That tarp has since...
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
Rich and Darling Campbell continue to search for their missing daughter over a month after her...
‘I just need to know if she’s safe’: Parents of missing teen continue to search for answers
Authorities said one person is in custody after a bank robbery in Summerville.
Summerville Police arrest suspect in bank robbery

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
FILE - Prince Charles is seated next to the Queen's crown during the State Opening of...
With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task
Music superstar Elton John performs on Aug. 21, 2019. He is expected to perform at the White...
Elton John to perform at White House on Friday
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day