McMaster urges Charleston Co. Schools to restore parental rights, restrict gender identity instruction

Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees after he says he received calls and letters from concerned parents in the district.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the Charleston County School Board after receiving calls and letters from concerned parents.

The governor wants the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in the classroom by prohibiting instructional materials on gender identity from being distributed or utilized without parents’ knowledge and consent,” McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said.

“I have enclosed an example of one parent’s recent correspondence with my office, which includes additional details and context regarding this matter and the corresponding parental shock and concern,” the governor wrote in his letter to the board. “According to the enclosed letter, students were also assigned questions to answer based on their reading. I have not received a copy of any questions or other materials provided to children; however, I am told [the district] has thus far refused to provide this documentation to parents upon request.

“Parents know what is best for their children, and that includes whether, when, or how to address topics like those raised in the article,” McMaster wrote. “If parents decide to introduce their children to the ideas discussed in this article, then it is in their sole discretion to do so, at a time (or age) and in the way they deem appropriate. It certainly should not be done by a public-school teacher without parents’ knowledge.”

You can read the full letter and the materials McMaster attached here:

