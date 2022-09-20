Mt. Pleasant mayor recuperating from medical procedure

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s mayor thanked doctors on social media after returning home from surgery Monday.

Mayor Will Haynie posted a brief message on his Twitter account saying he was grateful to be home recuperating from a heart pacemaker implant.

“Suzette and I thank doctors Runquist and Rieder for their compassionate diagnosis and treatment,” he said in his post. “Don’t ignore heart health symptoms - get them checked.”

I am grateful to be home tonight recuperating from a heart pacemaker implant today. Suzette & I thank doctors Runquist & Rieder for their compassionate diagnosis & treatment. Don't ignore heart health symptoms - get them checked. — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) September 19, 2022

A pacemaker is a small device used to treat irregular heartbeats. They send electrical pulses to the heart to help it beat at a normal rate and rhythm.

Many people with pacemakers can return to their regular activities within a few days, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

