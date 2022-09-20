SC Lottery
Mt. Pleasant mayor recuperating from medical procedure

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie took to Twitter to thank his doctors and report he is...
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie took to Twitter to thank his doctors and report he is recuperating from a pacemaker implant.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s mayor thanked doctors on social media after returning home from surgery Monday.

Mayor Will Haynie posted a brief message on his Twitter account saying he was grateful to be home recuperating from a heart pacemaker implant.

“Suzette and I thank doctors Runquist and Rieder for their compassionate diagnosis and treatment,” he said in his post. “Don’t ignore heart health symptoms - get them checked.”

A pacemaker is a small device used to treat irregular heartbeats. They send electrical pulses to the heart to help it beat at a normal rate and rhythm.

Many people with pacemakers can return to their regular activities within a few days, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

